Interloop expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Interloop, a software company, is investing $100,000 to expand is existing operations in Charleston.

The company offers a portfolio of services geared towards mid-market companies. Their specialties include data strategy, data modeling, data pipeline management, dashboard development, artificial intelligence, and governance and observability.

The expansion is currently underway and will create 32 new jobs over the next five years.

Current operations are located at the Charleston Tech Center at 997 Morrison Drive, Suite 200.

Individuals interested in joining the Interloop team should visit the company’s careers page.