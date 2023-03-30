“Columbia Cleanup” initiative includes dumpster drops around city, A.I. technology added to garbage trucks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city officials met at Hyatt Park on Jackson Avenue to announce a new initiative for the month of April called “Columbia Cleanup” — meant to encourage residents and districts to beautify their neighborhoods and protect the environment.

District 7 Councilwoman Gretchen Barron says cleaner communities lowers crime and helps the housing market flourish.

“We’re the home of the greatest basketball team. The Gamecocks. And if people are gonna come here because of our Gamecocks, we want them to see clean streets and clean alley ways when they walk through downtown,” Barron says.

As part of the effort, the city’s Solid Waste Division will be placing blue dumpsters at different locations around each district of the city over the coming weeks.

Residents are encouraged to fill the dumpsters with any yard debris and other unwanted items they have — including furniture.

Richland County will hold a separate drop-off event on April 22nd at Columbia Place Mall for items not permitted in the blue dumpsters including hazardous materials (paint, batteries, lightbulbs), tires, and electronics.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says a new pilot program underway called “City Detect,” which will link artificial intelligence to garbage trucks and help to locate trash, abandoned cars, and other eye sores around the city.

“And really helping us stay ahead, so we can work with those folks to make sure those communities stay clean, safe, inviting, and livable for all sections of Columbia. So we’re really excited about this,” Rickenmann says.

District One resident Robin Spaniel says clean communities make everything else more successful, adding, “More restaurants will come to your area, people have more pride in their property. They take care of things. It just makes you feel good.”

Columbia International University will also hold its “RAMServe Cleanup” on April 5th to help efforts to keep neighborhoods beautiful.

According to City of Columbia officials, the first week of collections will focus on District 1 from Friday, March 31st through Thursday, April 6th.

Below are the approved location of dumpsters for that week:

Fire Station 16 | 121 Lake Murray Blvd.

Greenview Park | 6700 David St.

Hyatt Park | 950 Jackson Ave.

NOMA Gardens | 2714 River Dr.

Marshall Park | 2905 Lincoln St.

Riverfront Park | 300 Laurel St.