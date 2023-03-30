Deadline day at the State House

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Deadline day at the State House.

A crossover deadline is the last day for a bill to pass out of the chamber in which it was introduced and move forward for consideration in the other chamber.

The Senate’s crossover deadline on Thursday meant that many bills were being discussed on the floor. One bill that is due to be discussed in the coming months in the senate is the hate crimes bill that passed in the House and a Senate Judiciary Committee.

It’s just one of the many pieces of legislation that has been discussed during the current session.