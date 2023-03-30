One dead, another in critical condition after shooting in Bethune

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say one person is dead after being shot in Bethune Wednesday night.

It happened at Wateree Grove Lane, where deputies found the body and another person who’s in critical condition.

According to investigators, they don’t believe anyone involved in the shooting is at large and there’s no threat to the public.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body.

Deputies and SLED are investigating this shooting.