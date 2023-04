WATCH: Women’s National Championship on ABC Columbia, Sunday 3 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—You can watch the Women’s National Championship this Sunday at 3 p.m. right here on ABC Columbia.

With a win tonight over Iowa, the Gamecocks will be going for back-to-back national titles.