Ft. Jackson kicks off Month of the Military Child with a fun walk

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson is celebrating military children this April during Month of the Military Child.

The Garrison Commander, principal and staff of Pierce Terrace Elementary School will recognize the children of service members and veterans who often face unique challenges because of their parents’ service.

Participants will walk around the area with a celebration of bubbles.

The event will take place April 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m at the school.