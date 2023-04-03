RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) -Tuesday and Wednesday will be E-learning days for students at Pine Grove Elementary School.

Richland School District 1 says a ruptured water line was identified as the cause for the flooding that led to classes being canceled Monday.

Officials say there was flooding throughout most of the building and the water line has been repaired.

Custodial staff are working with professionals to remove the water and assess the damage.

Parents should contact the district regarding e-learning materials and nutrition services for those in need.