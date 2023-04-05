Authorities search for missing man last seen at Orangeburg Inn

Orangeburg authorities need your help finding a man who went missing yesterday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Orangeburg authorities need your help finding a man who went missing yesterday.

The Department of Public Safety says 57 year-old Larry Jones was last seen at the Orangeburg Inn in room 309 at 6 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray University of South Carolina hat, denim jacket, a dark-colored shirt, and jeans.

Officers also said he has hazel eyes, white hair and a goatee, and wears glasses.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers.