Columbia Police: second suspect charged after receiving stolen medical equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police has charged a second male suspect in connection with an investigation into the theft of medical equipment from a Columbia hospital.

54 year-old Yong Li Dong had been charged with receiving $10,000 or more of stolen goods.

CPD investigators found medical items including gloves and uniforms at Dong’s Indigo Springs drive home at the end of March.

They executed a search warrant at a Standish Street home and recovered more miscellaneous medical supplies with an value of nearly $5,000.

Both search warrants were connected to the March arrest of Gregory L. Gill, 36, a former Prisma Health employee.

All of the medical items stolen have been recovered and returned to Prisma Health Baptist.