Fire crews rescue two children from burning apartment

RIGHT NOW: Our 2nd Shift crews are still on scene at Whispering Pines Apartments after fire tore through a building here earlier this evening. Firefighters were called out to the scene off of Greenlawn Drive shortly before 6:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SlB4m6O6Oj — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 6, 2023

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia -Richland Fire Department continues investigating a fire that broke out at an area apartment complex injuring two young children Wednesday night.

According to fire officials, they were called to Greenlawn Drive just before 6:45 p.m. and managed to arrive to begin attacking the blaze just two minutes later. When they arrived officials say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the buildings.

Once inside of the residence Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says firefighters located two children alone inside of the Whispering Pines apartment. They managed to get them out and have since been taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say the fire is under control, but did cause visible damage to the one building, but say they believe the facility can be salvaged.

Two hours later, officials on scene were replaced with their second shift crew who remains at the Whispering Pines Apartment complex. As of 9:30 p.m. crews were still trying to determine a cause.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.