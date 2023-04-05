Gov. McMaster declares April to be ‘Month of the Military Child’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Department of Defense, 1.6 million military children live in the United States.

On average, a military family moves every 2 to 3 years. This means that children attend between 6 to 9 different schools in their lives.

A variety of programs and support is available to help military families thrive. This is the theme of this year’s Month of the Military Child.

Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster recognized the month alongside the families of service members here in South Carolina.

