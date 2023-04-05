Orangeburg man charged with homicide by child abuse in death of daughter

An Orangeburg father is behind bars after the death of his six-week-old daughter.

Emmanuel Folk is charged with homicide by child abuse, while the baby’s mother, Keasia Harrison is charged for unlawful conduct towards a child.

Investigators say the infant died from head trauma on March 16.

They also found a large amount of garbage and an infestation of roaches at the apartment they lived in.

The State Department of Public Safety took custody of the couple’s two older kids.

Harrison posted bond, while Folk remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.