Traditional Easter egg hunt goes awry

Ohio — The traditional Easter egg hunt goes from being fun to having the fun taken out of it. According to organizers of the annual event, some 2 thousand people participated in the hunt.

Instructions were given at the beginning asking parents and others who planned to join in, to let the one and two year old children go first so they can get a head start, but that did not go according to plan.

Click on the video above to see what happened when parents became a little too involved.