DHEC adding QR codes to Food Grade decals at SC Restauarants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)― DHEC says it is making it easier for customers to review retail food establishments’ inspection histories by adding QR codes to the Food Grade decals located at entrances.

The new QR codes can be scanned with a smartphone, which will redirect you to S.C. Food Grades to look up food inspection reports.

The reports include a facility’s compliance and violation history regarding safe food handling.

Grade A: The establishment earned more than 87 points; food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

The establishment earned more than 87 points; food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25. Grade B: The establishment earned 87-78 points; food safety practices need improvement.

The establishment earned 87-78 points; food safety practices need improvement. Grade C: The establishment earned less than 78 points; food safety practices need significant improvement.

DHEC plans to have the QR codes placed at permitted establishments within a year.

Learn more at scdhec.gov/foodsafety and view inspection reports on S.C. Food Grades at scdhec.gov/foodgrades.