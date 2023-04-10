Columbia Fire Dept. investigates weekend house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a fire that swept through a home Sunday on the 900 block of Pine Street near Five Points.

Crews responded to the home just before 6:45 p.m and were able to knock the fire down from outside the home and protect surrounding properties from extensive damages.

The home was vacant. No injuries were reported.

Fire could be seen coming from the rear of the property as well as the first and second floors. Firefighters were called out of the home after part of the roof collapsed.