Chipotle unveils new fully electric restaurant design

Chipotle is going green!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Chipotle is going green!

The company unveiled a new restaurant design that’s fully electric and aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions.

Chipotle says the design effectively runs on 100% renewable energy.

Two new restaurants in Virginia and Florida feature the design. The company says it plans to open a third in Colorado this summer.

The electric restaurants are part of Chipotle’s plan to cut its greenhouse emission in half by 2030.