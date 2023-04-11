Chipotle unveils new fully electric restaurant design
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Chipotle is going green!
The company unveiled a new restaurant design that’s fully electric and aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions.
Chipotle says the design effectively runs on 100% renewable energy.
Two new restaurants in Virginia and Florida feature the design. The company says it plans to open a third in Colorado this summer.
The electric restaurants are part of Chipotle’s plan to cut its greenhouse emission in half by 2030.