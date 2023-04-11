SCDOT to begin I-77 Southbound Rehab Project April 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SCDOT says I-77 Southbound will be closed from Bluff Road to the I-26 interchange from April 14—23 beginning at 9 p.m.

The closure is part of the Interstate 77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project which aims to repair and replace hundreds of deficient bridges to improve the state’s infrastructure.

Construction activities include the removal of old concrete, pouring new concrete spans, and grinding new concrete to create a smooth driving surface, say officials.

The northbound portion, which is currently underway, of the project is scheduled to be completed by April 2.

For more information visit Interstate 77 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation Project.