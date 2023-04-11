Traffic stop leads deputies to seizure of drugs, guns

Image: Dell McMichael Courtesy: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Department

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 36 year old De’ll Tyree McMichael accused of multiple offenses after what authorities say started as a simple late night traffic stop turned drug seizure.

Officials say they stopped McMichael after they say they watched him make at least one traffic violation while driving a 2020 white Nissan Altima. After pulling the car over at the intersection of Dragstring Road and New Light Drive, deputies say a more thorough investigation uncovered even more.

Deputies say during their search they located and say they were able to seize a .57 Magnum handgun, and a rifle along with ammunition.

Authorities say as they continued investigating they discovered 398 grams of a green substance, officials believed to be marijuana. Authorities also located 151.9 grams of a white crystal like substance, deputies believed to be methamphetamine or cocaine base and more than a dozen blue alprazolam pills along with clear plastic bags, scales, containers for packaging.

McMichael has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV narcotic.

His bond has been denied.