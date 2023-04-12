Local Living: Township Auditorium Foundation presents “The Tams”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Township Auditorium Foundation is presenting “The Tams” tomorrow night!

The performance will be held in the loading doc area behind the Township Auditorium and begin at 5:30 with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Event goers are encouraged to bring coolers and lawn chairs!

For more information, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/event/loading-dock-live!/68840/.

The South Carolina Philharmonic is tuning up for it’s next performance under the direction of Morihiko Nakahara.

Their “Titans and Outlaws” concert will be held on April 22 at 7:30 at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Tickets are currently available!

The Juneteenth Joy Fest was announced this morning! It will take place at the Colonial Life Arena on June 18 beginning at 6!

The contemporary gospel concert features Yolanda Adams, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin and Jeffrey Lampkin and will serve as a tribute to celebrate Juneteenth.

Tickets go on sale Friday!