SC State University gets 100k ‘Retool Your School’ grant

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education we head over to South Carolina State University where the HBCU is one of the latest recipients of a $100 thousand dollar grant.

The money provided by The Home Depot ‘Retool Your School’ campaign will help the University enhance and expand students opportunities by making improvements on the college campus.

Image: SC State University SC State Graphics Manager Dana Millen (left) and Marketing Director Kay Snider (right) accept the $100,000 grant from The Home Depot’s Marquisia Taylor on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia

To date the Home Depot Retool Your School Program has donated $5.2 million to some 30 historical black colleges and university’s throughout the country.