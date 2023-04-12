SC State University gets 100k ‘Retool Your School’ grant
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education we head over to South Carolina State University where the HBCU is one of the latest recipients of a $100 thousand dollar grant.
The money provided by The Home Depot ‘Retool Your School’ campaign will help the University enhance and expand students opportunities by making improvements on the college campus.
To date the Home Depot Retool Your School Program has donated $5.2 million to some 30 historical black colleges and university’s throughout the country.