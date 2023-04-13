Columbia Police search for driver accused in hit and run

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is hoping members of the public might be able to help them locate the driver of a car they say was involved in a hit and run.

Authorities say they are looking for the car, a possible gold or tan 2008 Toyota Highlander. Police say they are also looking the person who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Officials say the driver was headed down the 800 block of Blossom Street March 13, 2023 when authorities say that person hit a woman using the crosswalk.

Police say the victim suffered a broken leg as a result of the crash.

If you recognize the car police were able to get an image of from a nearby surveillance camera you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or you can submit an anonymous tip online at CrimeSC.com