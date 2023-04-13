Gov. McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former House of Representative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags over state buildings to fly at half-staff tomorrow in honor of John W. Jenrette Jr.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset in recognition of his legacy and service as a member of the SC House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The University of South Carolina Law School graduate and former North Myrtle Beach city judge passed away March 17.