Vehicle in fatal drive by shooting identified

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County deputies have identified a vehicle involved in a drive by shooting that killed a teenager Sunday.

Investigators say a red 2020 Honda Accord was seen at the Southern Lodge Hotel on St. Matthews Road where three men were shot.

The coroner says 15 year-old Dantavius Dowling died at the hospital.

His autopsy is scheduled for today.

If you have any information on either shooting, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.