City of Columbia, area businesses raise heart health awareness

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia Parking Services and the American Heart Association are announcing the sponsors to the American Heart Initiative.

Pull A Part Auto Parts

Image: City of Columbia

Each of the listed sponsors will have specially decorated a parking meter to bring awareness to heart health. When you are out in the City of Columbia, drop some change into the specially decorated meters to show your support.

Halls Chophouse

Image: City of Columbia

All money collected at these special meters in the month of April will go directly to The American Heart Association.

Pag Marketing

Image: City of Columbia

Below are some of the sponsors taking part in the initiative.

  • Halls Chop House
  • The Hilton of Columbia
  • Garvin Design Group
  • USC Pastides Alumni Center
  • Pull – A – Part Auto Parts
  • The Marriott of Columbia
  • Saluda’s Restaurant
  • PAG Marketing
  • Southern Press Printing

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
