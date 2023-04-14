City of Columbia, area businesses raise heart health awareness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia Parking Services and the American Heart Association are announcing the sponsors to the American Heart Initiative.

Image: City of Columbia

Each of the listed sponsors will have specially decorated a parking meter to bring awareness to heart health. When you are out in the City of Columbia, drop some change into the specially decorated meters to show your support.

Image: City of Columbia

All money collected at these special meters in the month of April will go directly to The American Heart Association.

Image: City of Columbia

Below are some of the sponsors taking part in the initiative.