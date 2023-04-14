City of Columbia, area businesses raise heart health awareness
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia Parking Services and the American Heart Association are announcing the sponsors to the American Heart Initiative.
Each of the listed sponsors will have specially decorated a parking meter to bring awareness to heart health. When you are out in the City of Columbia, drop some change into the specially decorated meters to show your support.
All money collected at these special meters in the month of April will go directly to The American Heart Association.
Below are some of the sponsors taking part in the initiative.
- Halls Chop House
- The Hilton of Columbia
- Garvin Design Group
- USC Pastides Alumni Center
- Pull – A – Part Auto Parts
- The Marriott of Columbia
- Saluda’s Restaurant
- PAG Marketing
- Southern Press Printing