For the Health of It: The colon cancer “no prep” test

Tyler Ryan learns about a no prep colon cancer test, along with the results of the test he took

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – According to the American Cancer Society, cases of colon cancer are expected to be over 153,000 in 2023, and there are predicted to be over 50,000 people lost due to a cancer, that if detected early, is neary 100% survivable.

The detected early, however, is the rub, in that it is strongly recommended that once you hit 49 to 45 years old, that you are screened for colon cancer at least every ten years, or even more often, if you are at risk. If you have ever had a colonoscopy, you know that the process isn’t exactly fun. Most people would agree that it isn’t the actual exam that is the awful part, but the prep, where you have to spend a day consuming a terrible tasting cocktail designed to “clean you out.”

According to John Rogers with Any Lab Test Now in Columbia, there is now new technology that allows a simple blood draw and test to pick up markers that could indicate a diagnosis of colon cancer. Rogers says that the simple test, which requires no prep, no fasting, or any of the unpleasantries of some of the other tests on the market. He says that one small tube of blood is drawn, and ten days later, the results, which are 90% – 95% accurate, are in.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan actually took the screening test, and was given his results on live TV.

Rogers does point out that the test shouldn’t take the place of a long term exam, but can certainly be used as a more frequent way to stay on top of screening.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook