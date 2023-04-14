Touch-A-Truck family experience to feature fire trucks, police cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbiana Center is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on April 29 from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place in the Dillard’s parking lot.

Fire trucks, police cars and SUVs, dump trucks will be on hand for your little one to explore.

Children will also be able to enjoy music and games.

For more information, visit the event site HERE.