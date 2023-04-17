Pro-life groups urge SC lawmakers to pass stricter abortion bans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in South Carolina have fought to pass an abortion ban in the state.

However, as of today, abortion is still legal in South Carolina. One pro-life Democrat in the state wants to see this change.

“I agree with Democrats on the environment, healthcare and schools,” said Hayden Laye, Democrats for Life director. “As a Democrat, I am pro-science and I recognize that a preborn child is a living human being. I do not believe they should be killed.”

Monday morning, members of groups such as Democrats for Life and the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising called on South Carolina lawmakers to pass an abortion ban this spring.

“I would love to see pro-life legislation from the moment of conception but I feel like the Fetal Heartbeat Protection Act is a good law that puts us in line with our neighboring states,” Laye said.

Last year and this year, the state Senate and House have failed to agree on one abortion ban bill. The House bill leans closer to a total abortion ban, whereas the Senate bill bans abortion after six weeks.

“We have way too many abortion performed in South Carolina right now,” says Republican senator Shane Massey. “We have become a destination state. The numbers bear that out. We’ve gotta get some action to reduce that.”

Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) CEO Ann Warner opposes any abortion bans and points out that the passed Fetal Heartbeat Protection Act has already been struck down by the state supreme court.

“Our Constitution as interpreted by the state supreme court, does protect the right to privacy which includes the right to a decision about abortion,” Warner said.

While opposed to abortion, the Democrats for Life director does not support punishing women who get abortions.

“I don’t support criminalizing women,” Laye said. “I think women have been lied to by the abortion industry.”

Lawmakers hope to come to a compromise on the issue before the end of the current legislative session.