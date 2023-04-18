Local Living: Little Big Town coming to Township Auditorium

The country band Little Big Town is bringing their Friends of Mine tour to the Township Auditorium with special guest Carter Faith.

The show starts at 8 with doors opening at 7!

There are still plenty of tickets available!

Visit The Township Auditorium for more at: https://www.thetownship.org/events/?event_id=3724

On Sunday, spend the afternoon with your kiddos at Books-A-Million during Bluey’s Big Day!

Meet Bluey and Bingo and take your picture with them, enjoy story time, games and other activities as well.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m.

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blueys-big-day-at-books-a-million-tickets-592754714307