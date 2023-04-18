Pet of the Week: Loki

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO): Meet Loki! This sweet 2-year-old white domestic cat is ready to find his forever home!

Loki is a beautiful guy with one blue eye and one green. He prefers a quiet environment, and is a little skittish when you first meet him, but shelter staff believe he would warm up quickly to his new environment.

He does well with other cats, but would need to be in a dog free home. Loki’s dream would be to live out his days on a barn out in the country!

Adopt Loki today at the Kershaw County Humane Society located at 128 Black River Road, Camden SC.

Click here to fill out an adoption application.

The shelter is also hosting their 3rd annual Food Truck Fest this month on April 29th from 3:00pm-6:30pm at Legion Park at 416 Broad St. in Camden. The event benefits the shelter pets and includes a 50/50 raffle, a petting zoo, face painting, and more! Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids 6 to 12 years old. Adoptions will also be half off for any pet that has been at the shelter for more than 29 days!