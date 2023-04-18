Scout Boats expanding Dorchester Co. operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Leading luxury boat manufacturer Scout Boats announced plans to invest $10 million in expanding its Dorchester County operations.

According to the Office of the Governor, the company designs and manufactures world-class, luxury models ranging from 17 feet to 53 feet.

Scout Boats will build a new 35,000-square-foot facility, which will support its new product line for the 67 LX series, a 67-foot model that debuted at this year’s Miami International Boat Show in February.

Renovations are expected to be completed by spring 2024, and operations are expected to be online by summer 2024, say officials.

To explore career opportunities within the company, visit their website.