12-story student housing and retail development breaks ground on Gadsden Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The University of South Carolina’s Development Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a future 12-story building on Gadsden Street just behind Colonial Life Arena.

The building will be over 800,000 square feet and will include student housing, retail spaces, and a parking garage.

According to Jim Cantey, the Chair of the USC Development Foundation’s Board of Directors, the building will have 311 fully furnished apartments, holding over 900 students.

Upper levels will provide residents with views of the Congaree River, Colonial life Arena, Williams Brice Stadium and other landmarks.

“Obviously we are very proud of this development. A project we believe will be transformational to the continued growth of the area. Its location along with its design, layout, and amenities will make it a premier destination to well serve the students of the University of South Carolina,” says Cantey.

The nearly 4 acre lot will also include a swimming pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, and 14,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Also included is an enclosed 600 car parking garage. Seventy-five of those spaces will be dedicated to the general public and those visiting the retail spaces and restaurants.

“I think this just continues to give students another wonderful clean, safe, well amenitized resource and place to live and learn together. We’ve got a great architecture team that’s very focused on the cutting edge of student housing and what students want,” says Will Menkes, President of Holder Properties.

University of South Carolina President Michael Amiridis says USC saw record breaking interest from potential students last year — with a 10% increase in applications.

“A facility like this is going to make USC even more attractive with the amenities and the location that it has, so it will help us continue recruiting and continue breaking records in terms of recruiting,” says President Amiridis.

According to one official with Holder Properties, the development will cost around $170 million.

The development’s estimated completion date is August 2025.