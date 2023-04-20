Clarendon deputies investigate case of stolen trailers

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after someone allegedly stole two trailers from a home on Paxville Highway.
Jessica Mejia,

Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 60628 Pm

CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after someone allegedly stole two trailers from a home on Paxville Highway.

The trailers are a 6×12 triple crown dump trailer and an 8×14 covered wagon enclosed trailer.

Authorities say they were taken sometime between the night of the 18th and early morning on the 19th.

If you have information, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts