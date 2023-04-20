Clarendon deputies investigate case of stolen trailers

CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after someone allegedly stole two trailers from a home on Paxville Highway.

The trailers are a 6×12 triple crown dump trailer and an 8×14 covered wagon enclosed trailer.

Authorities say they were taken sometime between the night of the 18th and early morning on the 19th.

If you have information, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.