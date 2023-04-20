ONE-ON-ONE: Columbia College’s 21st president looks forward to returning home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Founded in 1854, Columbia College is one of the nation’s oldest women’s colleges.

The private liberal arts school is now coed and things are also changing as far as leadership.

South Carolina State and DePaul alum Dr. John Dozier was named as the college’s 21st president by the board of trustees Thursday evening.

“The primary reason is because it’s an opportunity to come back home,” Dr. Dozier said. “Columbia College is a place that I know but I can also learn a lot about.”

The Soda City native comes to Columbia College from MIT, where he served as the school’s community and equity officer.

He takes over as president of Columbia College in July and says its 30 plus undergrad programs and 9 graduate programs are some of its strengths.

“A lot of the academic programs that Tom and the leadership have invested in are really sound programs,” said the incoming president. “Investments into online learning are really strong. I also like the traditions that make Columbia College what it is.”

The private liberal arts college offers online and evening classes and is also now fully coed. Currently, 1,200 students call themselves Koalas.

“Growing the college is a primary responsibility of mine,” Dozier said. “Enrollment is a big thing but also making sure that we’re raising friends and funds that support the growth of the institution.”

Students in South Carolina have many options for higher education but Dozier believes that Columbia College creates a supportive atmosphere for any student.

“We have a very small class size. The teacher to student ratio is quite small,” Dozier said. “We also have a lot of dedicated staff here. They exist for the primary purpose of making sure every student is not just successful as far as graduating but also is able to get a job and develop their careers. Columbia College is a treasure and students should always consider this institution.”

Dozier officially takes the role of president on July 17.