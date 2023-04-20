Sumter educator arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities arrested 54 year-old Andre Girard Johnson on criminal solicitation of a minor.

On March 15, Sumter Christian School’s administration reported that coach Johnson was sending inappropriate text messages to the victim, who is a juvenile, say deputies.

Investigators learned the messages also included pornographic images.

Johnson surrendered himself to deputies on March 20 and was transported to the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $5,000 surety bond.