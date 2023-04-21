Lexington Police: Man arrested after sending obscene material to undercover detective

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Police arrested Joshua Lenard Rivers, 30, following an undercover investigation where he attempted to meet with a minor for sex.



Rivers traveled to Lexington on April 3 to meet with a young teenage girl, who was instead an undercover detective, say authorities.

The detective was contacted by Rivers through social media in early February where they continued a conversation over the next two months.

When Rivers arrived to the meeting location, he was arrested by Lexington detectives.

He has been charged with Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Person Under 18 Years of Age, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, three counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree.

Detectives believe that there may be other victims. If you have information, please contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or by email at ealewine@lexsc.com.