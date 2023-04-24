Don Lemon says he was fired by CNN

Lemon said he's "stunned" and learned the news from his agent.

(ABC NEWS)—CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted that he’s been terminated from the network.

CNN tweeted that the network and Lemon “have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon wrote on Twitter, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”