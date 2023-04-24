Florence man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, sentenced 10 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 53 year-old man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

The Department of Justice says Tommy Rene Lee used his personal electronic devices to possess child pornography. The criminal activity was detected by two social networking sites’ servers and was reported.

The IP addresses of the reports were ultimately traced to Lee, say authorities. After his arrest, forensics examinations found 121 images and 17 videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices.

Lee had a prior conviction under North Carolina law involving second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.