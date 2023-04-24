Petry named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week, the league office announced this afternoon (Monday, April 24). Petry earns Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.

Petry broke another freshman record at Carolina, as his two-run double on Saturday set the freshman RBI record. He now has 64 RBI and broke the record of 63, which was held by Justin Smoak. Petry had five hits (three of which were extra bases) and drove in eight in the series vs. Florida. He also had a .474 on-base percentage and a .800 slugging percentage in the four games and homered in each of the first two games vs. the Gators. In SEC games, Petry is hitting .446 with three doubles, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, a 1.092 slugging percentage and a .519 on-base percentage.

Petry also was named SEC Freshman of the Week on March 20 and March 27 and was the Co-Freshman of the Week on April 3. Petry was named SEC Player of the Week on April 10.

In other specialty awards, Auburn’s Cooper McMurray was named the SEC Player of the Week, while Georgia’s Charlie Goldstein and Tennessee’s Chase Burns shared SEC Pitcher of the Week honors.

Carolina takes the midweek off for finals and will host Auburn for a three-game SEC series starting Friday night (April 28) at 7 p.m.

