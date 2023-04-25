AG Wilson: Lexington man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minor

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lexington has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a statement from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, 23 year old Jaylin Mitchell of West Columbia was arrested on April 19th and faces six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Mitchell solicited and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, produced child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit material to a minor.

His case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.