Lexington School District Two hosting job fair on May 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two is holding a career fair on May 2.

They are hiring for all positions for the 2023-2024 year: bus drivers, food services, school nurses, interpreters, teacher assistants, office support staff, nurse substitute, maintenance technician, physical therapist, and more.

The event will be held at the Lexington Two Innovation Center (509 Bulldog Blvd.) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Register today at lex2.org by clicking the button on the home page.