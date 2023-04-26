Paddle for PAALS May Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO): It’s about that time of year where the weather warms up, and people and their furry friends take to the great outdoors. So for the month of May, you and your dog have the chance to get out on the water all for a good cause.

Non-profit organization PAALS (Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services) is bringing back for it’s second year, the Paddle for PAALS event fundraiser. PAALS is a South Carolina based charity that trains service dogs for people with disabilities, including helping individuals in wheelchairs, children with autism, and military veterans or first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Dogs can bring their humans stand-up paddling (SUP) and/or kayaking for the month of May to help raise funds for PAALS service dogs and community programs.

Organizers say you don’t need a furry friend to participate! You can also paddle solo or in a team this year, whether it’s in a pool near your home another body of water. Paddlers will track their time and compete to raise the most money for a chance to win a brand new SUP board. The team to raise the most money will win a full day boat rental to celebrate on Murrells Inlet!

For participants who would like to bring their dogs out to paddle but aren’t sure where to start, event sponsor ‘Be Soulfish’ will be offering free SUP lessons and PAALS founding Director, Jen Rogers, is offering free tips on how to paddle with dogs for anyone registered.

Click here to register today and learn more about PAALS and their mission.