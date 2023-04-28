Calhoun Sheriff: investigation underway after firearm brought to Sandy Run K-8 School

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)—The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation where a firearm was brought to Sandy Run K-8 School.



Authorities say there is no threat at this time and the firearm was intended for after school activities.

The child in question has been removed from school and is being handled by the school district while criminal investigators, say officials.

This is an active investigation, no children are in danger at this time.