SLED: 2 Darlington men arrested in joint gambling investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents and Darlington Co. deputies charged two men with gambling following a joint investigation.

Authorities responded to complaints of illegal gambling and conducted an investigation resulting in the seizure of 10 illegal gaming machines.

Thomas Bernard Langston, 68, admitted to keeping and operating the illegal machines for illegal gambling.

He was charged on April 20 with one count of Gambling/Unlawful games and betting, and 10 counts of Gambling/Unlawful possession/operation of a slot, video, vending machine, or gambling device.

Roy William Cook, 67, was charged after committing the offense of betting, pool selling, or bookmaking, according to arrest warrants. The defendant assisted in cashing out vouchers from illegal gaming machines.

He was charged with Unlawful possession/operation of a slot, video, vending machine or gambling device, Gambling, and Unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

The investigation is active and ongoing.