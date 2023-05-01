Columbia Metropolitan Airport restarts valet parking operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will be restarting its valet parking operations on May 15.

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and cost passengers $25 per day.

The valet booth is located across from the main entrance of the terminal on the left, say officials.

Local valet and transportation provider Southern Valet will operate the services at CAE.

For more information about all on-site parking options at CAE, please visit https://flycae.com/airport/parking/.