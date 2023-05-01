What to know about Richland County’s new fireworks law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Major changes are underway to Richland County’s fireworks laws after a new fireworks ordinance was passed on March 7.

The County Council passed the ordinance with residents and businesses in mind to prevent loss or injury from the use of fireworks, according to a press release by Richland County.

The updated ordinance takes effect July 1:

Using, discharging, shooting or igniting fireworks or similar explosives in unincorporated parts of Richland County between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. is unlawful and will be considered a violation of the ordinance. Two exceptions apply: On Jan. 1 and July 5, fireworks can be used until 1 a.m. in celebration of New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July.

The use of fireworks near schools and churches is restricted. Using or discharging them within 600 feet of a school or church without prior authorization, aside from private property, violates the ordinance.

The ordinance makes it unlawful to:

Negligently, recklessly or intentionally direct the discharge of fireworks toward a structure, animal or person

Intentionally detonate fireworks upon the land of another person without express prior consent

Intentionally dump, throw, drop, deposit, discard or otherwise fire onto another’s property without express prior consent

Offer for sale or sell fireworks to children younger than 16, unless they are accompanied by a parent

Ignite or detonate fireworks within a motor vehicle or discharge them from a vehicle

Place or throw an ignited firework into a motor vehicle

Penalties for violations range from up to $500 for a first offense to as much as $1,000 for a third offense, say officials.

For updates on the ordinance, visit Richland County’s website and the County’s Facebook page.