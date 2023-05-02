Columbia Police seize at least seven guns from trio

Image: Columbia Police Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says three men are in custody tonight after officers seized at least seven weapons from them.

According to authorities, one of the men in that trio is suspected in a shooting case.

Columbia officers say the two of the men were facing drug charges. The men were also previously prohibited from having any weapons in the first place. There is no word yet on any bond hearings.

