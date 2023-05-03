Bond revocation hearing for teenager charged in Meadowlake Park shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A teenager charged with the shooting at Meadowlake Park that injured 11 people last week will have a bond revocation hearing this afternoon.

18-year-old Ty’quan Kelly was arrested but was released on bond.

He was already out on two other bonds at the time of the shooting.

On April 29, Richland County deputies say Kelly and 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley shot at a crowd filled with high school students at the park. Fulwiley was charged but also released on bond.

Investigators believe additional suspects are involved.

Kelly’s hearing starts at 2 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.