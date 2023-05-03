Richland School District II wants metal detectors

Richland, SC (WOLO) — Richland County School District Two wants to implement new safety measures to protect students.

In light of recent incidents in schools nationwide the safety committee wants to install metal detectors to prevents incidents such as the recent stabbing at Ridge View High school.

Issues such as cost and convenience came up in the discussion but members believe this is a worthy investment.

The District’s Safety Committee plans to vote on the measure next week.