Abortion laws may determine college decisions from students

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court's secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

High school students recently took to the State House to make decisions of the next stage of their lives whether that’s college or trade school. However, their motivations may not be entirely financial when weighing their options.

According to a poll from Gallup, 72% of college students say reproductive health laws at important to their decision to stay enrolled at their college. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, high schoolers are also echoing this sentiment.

AtomicMind CEO, Leelila Strogov believes “many students are deciding that certain states threaten to be inhospitable to them”. As a result students are removing colleges at locations that fall in this category from consideration.

According to Strogov more progressive leaning students may be unlikely to enroll at a university in a red state.