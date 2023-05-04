Abortion laws may determine college decisions from students
High school students recently took to the State House to make decisions of the next stage of their lives whether that’s college or trade school. However, their motivations may not be entirely financial when weighing their options.
According to a poll from Gallup, 72% of college students say reproductive health laws at important to their decision to stay enrolled at their college. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, high schoolers are also echoing this sentiment.
AtomicMind CEO, Leelila Strogov believes “many students are deciding that certain states threaten to be inhospitable to them”. As a result students are removing colleges at locations that fall in this category from consideration.
According to Strogov more progressive leaning students may be unlikely to enroll at a university in a red state.