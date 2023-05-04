Bond revoked for suspect in Meadowlake Park mass shooting

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One of the teenagers arrested for the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park had his bond revoked Wednesday.

Richland County deputies say 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly faces multiple charges for the mass shooting on April 29. 11 people were injured at the park where high school students gathered for a party.

Investigators say Kelly and 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley were arrested but were released on bond.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Kelly was already out on two other bonds at the time of arrest that included assault and battery and unlawful carry. The sheriff’s department filed a motion to revoke the bond. The judge ruled in the department’s favor and Kelly was taken into custody.

In the courtroom, Sheriff Lott made his presence known by speaking directly to the circuit court judge saying he believes Kelly is a danger to the community, noting that during the Meadowlake shooting Kelly and Fulwiley were spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed with their lights off and a gun was thrown out the window that officers later found. Investigators also say both men had on black ski masks.

The defense argued that Kelly has no connection with the Meadowlake Park shooting and he was fleeing in a vehicle at full speed from the park like everyone else who was afraid that night. The defense told the judge that Kelly was on crutches that night (he was seen in the courtroom with them as well) does not match the descriptions from witnesses who say the shooters were running behind buildings.

“Well there was a lot of kids there they didn’t have masks on and they didn’t have guns with them. That’s my response to that. 100 to 200 kids there – they didn’t have masks on and guns but both of them had it. Both of them are documented gang members,” Sheriff Lott said.

There are over 70 pieces of evidence being tested, including the gun found from Kelly and Fulwiley, according to investigators.

At this time Sheriff Lott says additional arrests are expected to come as they believe there were multiple shooters.

As of right now, investigators say there is no motive.